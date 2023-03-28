Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Up 1,866.7% in March

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 1,866.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sulzer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SULZF remained flat at $84.30 during midday trading on Monday. Sulzer has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98.

About Sulzer

Sulzer AG engages in the provision of pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, and purification technologies for fluids of all types. It operates through the following segments: Flow Equipment, Services, and Chemtech. The Flow Equipment segment offers pumping solutions specifically engineered for the processes of its customers.

