Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 7,292 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $364.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.30 and its 200 day moving average is $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
