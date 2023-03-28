Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires 10,504 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 462.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,213 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. 18,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

