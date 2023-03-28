Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Stoneridge Stock Up 1.1 %
SRI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $490.35 million, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.33. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.
Institutional Trading of Stoneridge
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth about $8,422,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $1,606,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
