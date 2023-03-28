Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Stock Up 1.1 %

SRI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $490.35 million, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.33. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth about $8,422,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $1,606,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.