Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.42 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.98 and a 200-day moving average of $200.89. The firm has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

