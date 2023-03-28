Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 954,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.