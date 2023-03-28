Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $856,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $346.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74. The stock has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.74 and a 200-day moving average of $318.36.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

