Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTV opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

