StockNews.com Upgrades Outbrain (NYSE:OB) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Outbrain Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OB stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Outbrain has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.63.

