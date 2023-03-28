StockNews.com Upgrades Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to “Buy”

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
HSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.07.
Hershey Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Hershey stock opened at $250.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $251.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,604 shares of company stock worth $11,750,016. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hershey
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.