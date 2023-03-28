StockNews.com Upgrades Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to “Buy”

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Hershey Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $250.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $251.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.10.

Insider Activity

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,604 shares of company stock worth $11,750,016. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

