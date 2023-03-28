StockNews.com Lowers Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECH. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.36.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

