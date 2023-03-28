StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
SSYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Stratasys Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $14.15 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $949.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.35.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
