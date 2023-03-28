StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $14.15 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $949.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,559,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Stratasys by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 406,812 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

