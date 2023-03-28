StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Kimball International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimball International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kimball International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 20.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimball International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kimball International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Kimball International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

