StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of BSET stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $24.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

