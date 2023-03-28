StockNews.com Downgrades Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TARO opened at $24.14 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $907.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.68). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

