Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 27th (BOWL, CARR, CCL, CPYYY, GERN, GMDA, LII, MAKSY, PEB, PYTCF)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 27th:

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $18.00.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 110 ($1.35).

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 130 ($1.60).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.50 to $15.25.

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 608 ($7.47) to GBX 615 ($7.56).

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 252 ($3.10).

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

