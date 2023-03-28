Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $5.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.21.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

SFIX opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 171,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,703 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.