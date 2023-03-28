Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Takes $513,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6 %
AEP opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
American Electric Power Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Electric Power (AEP)
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
- Will the Big Shifts at Medtronic Boost Revenue, Rating?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.