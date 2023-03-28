Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

WMT opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $387.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.