Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTV stock opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average of $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

