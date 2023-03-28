Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 849,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 128,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

