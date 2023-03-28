Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $191.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 910.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total value of $136,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,796,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total transaction of $136,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,796,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,719 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

