Stephens Inc. AR Sells 432 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 703,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 226,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE CTR traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,325. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.35%.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

