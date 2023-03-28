Stephens Inc. AR Sells 32,941 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,941 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amcor were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 1,527,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,173,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

