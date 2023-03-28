Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000.

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.83. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

