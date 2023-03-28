Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of DXP Enterprises worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 911,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 1.9 %

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

Shares of DXPE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 49,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.86.

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.