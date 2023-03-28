Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.62. 108,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,644. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $134.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

