Stephens Inc. AR Has $492,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

FR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. 88,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,818. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

