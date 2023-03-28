Stephens Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $273.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

