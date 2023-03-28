Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 604 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWR stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

