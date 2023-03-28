Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 5,043 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

