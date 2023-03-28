Stephens Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,651,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

