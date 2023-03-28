Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

STWD opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,311,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

