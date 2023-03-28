Stargate Finance (STG) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $83.56 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

