Stargate Finance (STG) Price Tops $0.64

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $85.49 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

