Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, an increase of 145,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,954,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Starfleet Innotech Stock Performance

Starfleet Innotech stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 809,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,408. Starfleet Innotech has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Starfleet Innotech Company Profile

Starfleet Innotech, Inc is involved in asset management, food, and franchise business. It is engaged in acquisition of businesses to develop its operations. The company was founded on April 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Zealand.

