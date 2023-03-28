Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Trading Down 7.8%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. 375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 1,000 ($12.29) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 825 ($10.14) to GBX 890 ($10.94) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 1,000 ($12.29) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 525 ($6.45) to GBX 555 ($6.82) in a report on Friday, February 17th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
