St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Update

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

St Barbara Stock Performance

STBMY stock remained flat at $2.16 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843. St Barbara has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Get St Barbara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.