Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:SPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. 1,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,692. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

