Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:SPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. 1,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,692. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $15.20.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
