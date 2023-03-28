SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.69 (ASX:SFY)

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Stock Performance

