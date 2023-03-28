SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Raised by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 161,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,214. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

