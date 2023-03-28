SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,260,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,813 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $160,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $549,727,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,397,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. 140,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,809. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

