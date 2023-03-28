SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Lowered by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,995 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $38,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,101,000 after buying an additional 1,182,082 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,775,000 after buying an additional 725,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 344,159 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. 968,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

