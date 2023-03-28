SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.5% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW remained flat at $31.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 180,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

