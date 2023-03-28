SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.1% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 83,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,021,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,457. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.