SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Decreased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

