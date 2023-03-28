SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Short Interest Update

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of SSB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.31. 487,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,735. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a 1-year low of $66.56 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SouthState will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SouthState by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

