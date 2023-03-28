Southern Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 2.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

