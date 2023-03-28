Southern Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,890,345,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

WMT opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

