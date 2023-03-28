Southern Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 47,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

AMGN stock opened at $236.76 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

